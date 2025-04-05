Drillers Hoodie Giveaway and Osage Tribal Night Postponed

April 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Due to the uncertainty of today's weather & the cold temperatures, we have made the decision to reschedule the Drillers Hoodie Giveaway and Osage Tribal Night. At this time, tonight's game is still scheduled to be played as planned with a first pitch of 7 pm as the Drillers take on the Naturals. If weather conditions change, updates regarding tonight's game will be shared on TulsaDrillers.com and throughout the team's social media channels.

Fans holding tickets for tonight's game can use them tonight and for any other regular season game at ONEOK Field this year, based on availability. Ticket holders can visit the ONEOK Field Box Office or Overhead Door Guest Services tonight to exchange for a future game.

We encourage all fans that plan to attend to dress warmly! We will have free hot chocolate available at the Golden Driller Grill Stand.

The Hoodie giveaway is now scheduled for the afternoon game on Saturday, April 19th. First pitch will be at 1 pm and gates will open at 11:30 AM with the 1st 2,000 fans receiving a Hoodie. In addition, fans 12 & under can enjoy Tulsa's Largest Easter Egg Hunt on the field from 11:45- 12:15 pm.

