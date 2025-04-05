Middle Game at Midland Postponed

April 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Midland, TX - The game between the Arkansas Travelers and Midland RockHounds on Saturday night was postponed due to inclement weather. The call was made about 20 minutes prior to the scheduled start time with wind chills in the mid 20s and precipitation moving into the area. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday April 6. The clubs will play two seven inning games with the first contest starting at 11:30 am and the second game to follow about 30 minutes after. RH Dylan File and RH Garrett Hill will be the starting pitchers for Arkansas. The games will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.