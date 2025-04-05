Springfield Cruises to Chilly Opening Day Win

April 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals cruised to an Opening Day victory on Saturday night 6-2 over the Wichita Wind Surge. Jeremy Rivas and Dakota Harris each drove in a pair of runs as the Cardinals picked up their first win of the season on a chilly night in the Ozarks.

Decisions:

W: Edwin Nuñez (1-0)

L: Connor Priellip (0-1)

Notables:

Friday's scheduled Opening Day game was rained out. It was the first home opener rainout in Springfield franchise history.

Tekoah Roby struck out five in four shutout innings. The Cardinals twelfth ranked prospect allowed just two hits in his first start of the year.

Jeremy Rivas hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning. He hit three in 2024 for Springfield.

Game time temperature at Hammons Field was 43 degrees. "Feels like temperature" at the ballpark reached a low of 28 degrees.

On Deck:

Sunday, April 6 - 1:05 PM (Doubleheader). Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

G1: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (No record, No ERA) vs WCH RHP Trent Baker (No record, No ERA)

G2: LHP Pete Hansen (No record, No ERA) vs WCH LHP Aaron Rozek (No record, No ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

