Large Second Lifts RoughRiders

April 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - The RoughRiders' four-run second was enough to edge Corpus Christi, 5-2, on a rainy and cold Saturday night at Riders Field.

Rehabbing Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. made the start for the Hooks, throwing 50 pitches over 1 2/3 innings. After working around a two-out walk in the first, McCullers faced eight batters in the second before exiting the game.

In the second, McCullers countered a lead-off single and walk by inducing a ground-ball double play. The next batter, Luis Mieses sent a 1-0 pitch over the fence in right for a home run. A walk, an error, and a wild pitch extended the inning, setting up Rangers third baseman Josh Jung who was also on a rehab assignment. Jung responded by dumping a two-run single into shallow right for a 4-0 lead.

Colin Barber collected two of Corpus Christi's six hits, including a lead-off home run in the third. Barber's first long ball of the year sailed over the lazy river, traveling 407 feet with an exit speed of 107 MPH.

Alimber Santa stranded two in the Frisco second and blanked the RoughRiders in the third.

James Hicks turned in an excellent performance out of the bullpen with five innings of one-run ball. Hicks struck out five and did not issue a walk while scattering five hits, all singles.

John Garcia accounted for the other Hooks marker via a sac fly in the fifth, scoring Pascanel Ferreras who walked twice in the game.

