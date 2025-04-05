Hooks Open at Home Tuesday Night

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks 20th Anniversary Season, presented by American Bank, officially begins at Whataburger Field on Tuesday night as the Double-A Astros play host to the San Antonio Missions, Texas League affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Opening Night and Opening Night T-Shirts are presented by Mike Shaw Automotive. Animal Medical Corpus Christi's Bark in the Park returns Thursday, April 9. Friday, the first 3,000 receive a Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Ring from Whataburger. Then postgame, catch Bud Light Friday Fireworks!

Saturday, April 12 is the opening salvo in our 2025 CITGO jersey series as the first 2,000 fans take home a Hooks 20th Anniversary Jersey. The lid-lifting fun wraps Sunday with H-E-B Kids Day, Dollar Day, and a Hooks Umbrella giveaway courtesy of the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department.

The Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, April 8 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

Opening Night at Whataburger Field presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Opening Night T-Shirt presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, April 9 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, April 10 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

Rockport-Fulton Chamber Night

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, April 11 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

First 3,000 fans receive a Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Ring presented by Whataburger

Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, April 12 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks 20th Anniversary Jersey, presented by CITGO

Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, April 13 vs. San Antonio Missions: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

First 1,000 fans receive a Hooks Umbrella presented by City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

Whataburger Youth Sports Day

Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

