Wind Surge Boast Well-Rounded Effort in Win Against Corpus Christi

August 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge found the power stroke again in a 4-3 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. Wichita hitters have hit six bombs this week en route to securing a minimum series split with the Saturday night win.

Tanner Schobel lifted a two-run homer to left in the top of the second. He's connected on four home runs in five games this week and stands at nine, one behind Carson McCusker, who leads the team with 10.

After Travis Adams faced the minimum the first time through the Corpus Christi lineup, Kenedy Corona worked a 12-pitch walk with one out in the bottom of the fourth. He'd score on an RBI single from Collin Price that he pulled to shortstop two batters later.

Austin Deming smoked a go-ahead two-run blast to left in the bottom of the sixth, marking his second Double-A round-tripper over his last two games.

Jake Rucker placed a two-out single toward left-center in the top of the eighth, and Jeferson Morales liked that spot, so he bashed a two-run jack toward the scoreboard a little bit deeper down that same area for a 4-3 Wind Surge lead on his eighth dinger of the year.

Taylor Floyd and Kyle Bischoff worked together to retire the final six Hooks hitters, with Ben Ross extending for the final out on a game-ending diving grab in the bottom of the ninth.

Floyd improves to 3-2 with the win after two hitless frames of relief with a strikeout. Bischoff torched through the minimum in the ninth with a pair of punch-outs for his first Double-A save with Wichita.

