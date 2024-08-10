Birds Bounce Back with 7-3 Win Over Missions
August 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Jacob Buchberger drove in 3 runs and the Cardinals wrapped out 12 hits as Springfield defeated the San Antonio Missions 7-3 in front of 6,466 fans on Saturday night at Hammons Field. Springfield has won 3 of the first 5 games of the series and will go for the series win on Sunday evening.
Decisions:
W: Zane Mills (1-0)
L: Sam Whiting (0-1)
Notables:
Jimmy Crooks went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. It was his 8th three-hit game of the season.
Jacob Buchberger drove in 3 runs.
Bryan Torres notched his 9th three-hit game of the season with a 3-for-5.
Zane Mills picked up his first Double-A win allowing just one unearned run over 2.1 innings of relief.
Matt Svanson's tossed a scoreless 9th inning and 16.0 inning (14 appearance) scoreless streak.
The Missions made a season-high 6 errors.
The crowd of 6,466 is the 2nd-largest at Hammons Field this season.
On Deck:
Sunday, August 11: SPR LHP Quinn Mathews (1-1, 3.31 ERA) vs SA RHP Victor Lizarraga (4-6, 4.19 ERA)
Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, End of Summer Fireworks show
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
