Rajcic Whiffs Eight in Cardinals Loss
August 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The San Antonio Missions broke a close game open with a 6-run 7th inning as the Cardinals dropped game four of six at Hammons Field this week 9-0 on Friday night. The shutout represented the sixth time the Cards have been blanked this season.
Decisions:
W: Jason Blanchard (1-2)
L: Max Rajcic (9-9)
Notables:
The Cardinals have lost consecutive games for just the second time since the beginning of July. Springfield dropped the series finale to Corpus Christi on July 28 9-0 and the opener on July 30 in Tulsa 8-1.
Jimmy Crooks extended his hitting streak to a season-high 9 games with a 3rd inning single.
Springfield starter Max Rajcic came within one of a career high with 8 strikeouts.
Of the 9 runs scored by the Missions, 4 were unearned.
The Cardinals dropped back to .500 (28-28) at Hammons Field this season.
On Deck:
Saturday, August 10: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (5-2, 5.85 ERA) vs SA RHP Sam Whiting (Double-A Debut; 0-1, 2.28 ERA with High-A Fort Wayne)
Louis Cardinals Musial Tumbler Giveaway (2,000), End of Summer Fireworks
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.com
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 10, 2024
- Rajcic Whiffs Eight in Cardinals Loss - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Win Fifth Straight with Late Rally - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.