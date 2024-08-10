Rajcic Whiffs Eight in Cardinals Loss

August 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The San Antonio Missions broke a close game open with a 6-run 7th inning as the Cardinals dropped game four of six at Hammons Field this week 9-0 on Friday night. The shutout represented the sixth time the Cards have been blanked this season.

Decisions:

W: Jason Blanchard (1-2)

L: Max Rajcic (9-9)

Notables:

The Cardinals have lost consecutive games for just the second time since the beginning of July. Springfield dropped the series finale to Corpus Christi on July 28 9-0 and the opener on July 30 in Tulsa 8-1.

Jimmy Crooks extended his hitting streak to a season-high 9 games with a 3rd inning single.

Springfield starter Max Rajcic came within one of a career high with 8 strikeouts.

Of the 9 runs scored by the Missions, 4 were unearned.

The Cardinals dropped back to .500 (28-28) at Hammons Field this season.

On Deck:

Saturday, August 10: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (5-2, 5.85 ERA) vs SA RHP Sam Whiting (Double-A Debut; 0-1, 2.28 ERA with High-A Fort Wayne)

Louis Cardinals Musial Tumbler Giveaway (2,000), End of Summer Fireworks

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.