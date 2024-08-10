Sanabria Continues Hot Streak, Missions Drop Game Five

August 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Saturday night. On the heels of winning the last two contests, the Missions hit a speed bump on Saturday night. Springfield claimed a 7-3 victory due to timely hitting and six fielding errors from San Antonio. The Cardinals have won three of the first five games of this series.

Alex Cornwell was the starting pitcher for Springfield. The southpaw allowed two runs on three hits in the top of the first inning. Connor Hollis and Ripken Reyes hit back-to-back singles to start the game. Romeo Sanabria drove in Hollis with a base hit to center field. Reyes scored on a sacrifice fly from Robbie Tenerowicz. The Missions grabbed an early 2-0 lead.

Sam Whiting was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander was making his Double-A debut. Springfield gave him a rude awakening with two runs in the first inning. Bryan Torres reached base on a throwing error to start the inning. After retiring the next batter, Whiting gave up an RBI double to Jimmy Crooks. Matt Lloyd tied the game with an RBI single.

The Cardinals took the lead in the bottom of the second frame. Jacob Buchberger began the inning with a double to left field. Jeremy Rivas drew a walk to put two runners on base. After striking out the next batter, Whiting allowed an RBI single to Torres. The Missions trailed 3-2.

Whiting's debut ended in the bottom of the third inning. After retiring the first batter, Lloyd reached base on a fielding error. Whiting allowed a single and a walk to load the bases. Lloyd came in to score after Whiting walked Buchberger. Miguel Cienfuegos took over on the mound and sat down the final two batters of the frame. San Antonio trailed 4-2.

San Antonio loaded the bases in the fourth inning. Marcos Castanon got things started with a one-out single. Cornwell retired the next batter before walking Anthony Vilar. Zane Mills took over on the mound. The right-hander hit Ray-Patrick Didder with a pitch to load the bases. Hollis grounded out to end the inning.

Springfield added their fifth run of the game in the bottom of the fourth frame. Torres singled to start the inning. Noah Mendlinger reached on a fielder's choice with Torres out at second base. Crooks singled to put two runners on base. Lloyd drove in Mendlinger with a single to center field. Springfield extended their lead to 5-2.

The Missions cut into the deficit with a run in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs, Vilar singled to keep the inning alive. A wild pitch allowed Vilar to advance 90 feet. Didder drove him with a ground-rule double to left field. The Missions trailed 5-3.

Springfield pulled away with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Crooks doubled to start the frame. Cienfuegos retired the next two batters before walking Chandler Redmond. A wild pitch allowed Redmond to move to second which placed runners at second and third base. Buchberger drove them both in with a double to left field. Springfield extended their lead to 7-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, Matt Svanson took the mound for the Cardinals. Didder grounded out to start the frame. Hollis grounded out for the second out of the inning. Reyes kept the game alive with a single to center field. Sanabria flew out to left field to end the night.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 17-20, 48-57 on the season

Missions committed six errors, most in a game since 9/7/15

Tenerowicz: 1st game at 3B since April 28th with Arkansas Travelers

Sam Whiting (Missions starter): L, 2.1, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K

Alex Cornwell (Cardinals starter): ND, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 2 K

Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 11th

Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2 K

Bradgley Rodriguez (#21 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, 3 K

Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): DNP

Romeo Sanabria (#27 Padres prospect): 2-5, RBI, K, E

David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Quinn Mathews (#2 Cardinals prospect/#96 MLB): Scheduled to pitch August 11th

Jimmy Crooks (#12 Cardinals prospect): 3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R

Edwin Nunez (#23 Cardinals prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday, August 11th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (4-6, 4.19) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Quinn Mathews (1-1, 3.31) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Hammons Field.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.