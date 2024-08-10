Travs Take 6th Win in a Row
August 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - A four-run eighth inning pushed the Arkansas Travelers to a sixth consecutive win as they defeated the Tulsa Drillers, 6-2 on Saturday night in front of 7,340 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs put up runs in the third and sixth innings and kept the Drillers off the board for the first seven frames. Tulsa tied the score in the eighth on a Damon Keith home run but Arkansas had the answer in the bottom of the inning scoring four times on three hits and three walks. Kaden Polcovich had two hits and three RBI.
Moments That Mattered
* Victor Labrada drew a bases loaded walk in the eighth to put the Travs on top for good. Blake Rambusch followed with an RBI single and two batters later, Polcovich provided more breathing room with a two-run hit.
* Tulsa loaded the bases with one out in the ninth and bringing the tying run to the plate but Luis Curvelo induced a sacrifice fly and ground out to end the game.
Notable Travs Performances
* LF Kaden Polcovich: 2-3, BB, 3 RBI
* LHP Brandyn Garcia: 3 IP, H, 3 K
* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 3 IP, H, 4 K
News and Notes
* Arkansas is a season best 10 games over .500.
* RHP Troy Taylor was called up to the big leagues by Seattle today. RHP Jake Haberer was reinstated from the Development List.
Up Next
The series wraps up on Sunday with LHP Reid VanScoter (4-7, 3.86) making the start against RHP Jerming Rosario (2-3, 4.66). It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
