Two Homers Power Wichita
August 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Two-run home runs by Tanner Schobel and Jeferson Morales paced the Wind Surge to a 4-3 victory over the Hooks before 4,637 fans Saturday night at Whataburger Field.
Corpus Christi third baseman Austin Deming went deep for the second time in as many nights, a two-out, two-run shot to left field in the sixth inning.
DEMING DINGER
Aaron Brown turned in a strong start for Corpus Christi, holding the Wind Surge to two hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings.
Lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez recorded eight consecutive outs after being confronted with an error to begin the sixth. Jake Rucker ended the sequence with a single to left, and was followed by the game-winning homer from Morales.
Kenedy Corona went 1-for-3 with two runs, one walk, and a stolen base, upping his season-long hitting streak to 10 games.
