Travs Win Fifth Straight with Late Rally

August 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Logan Evans threw six perfect innings and Ben Williamson hit a go-ahead double in the bottom of the eighth inning sending the Arkansas Travelers to a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night. The Travs won for the fifth consecutive game. Evans retired all 18 hitters he faced with seven strikeouts combining with Jimmy Joyce to take a perfect game into the seventh inning. Joyce was the winner out of the bullpen with Garrett Davila pitching the final inning for his third save.

Moments That Mattered

* Trailing after Tulsa scored in the top of the eighth, Jake Anchia and Harry Ford connected for singles to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Williamson then came through with a two out, two strike, two-run double to deep left-center.

* With two out in the ninth, Chris Newell hit a drive to deepest right-center field and Blake Rambusch made a juggling catch at the wall to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Williamson: 1-3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Logan Evans: 6 IP, 7 K

News and Notes

* The 18 in a row retired by Evans was the longest streak of the season by a Travs pitcher.

* The Travs have scored exactly two runs in each of the first four games of the season.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 3.04) making the start against RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (6-6, 5.12). There is a George Kirby bobblehead giveaway with a postgame drone show. First pitch is set for 6:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

