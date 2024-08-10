Pitching Shines Again in Win Over RockHounds

August 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders had dominant pitching again in their 3-1 win over the Midland RockHounds from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Saturday night.

The Riders (23-15, 67-40) once again were dominant on the hill, led by starter Winston Santos (3-2), who threw five shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out seven and walking two to earn the victory. Frisco starting pitchers on the road trip have a 1.66 ERA (10ER/54.1IP) over 11 games.

Damian Mendoza and Jackson Kelley combined to allow just one run to Midland (23-14, 63-43) over their four innings from the bullpen with Kelley capturing his first-career Double-A save.

Offensively, the Riders found the scoreboard in the fifth inning, scoring on a Keyber Rodriguez RBI single to make it 1-0.

In the sixth, Frisco added on when Luis Mieses laced an RBI single to right and an RBI fielder's choice from Max Acosta brought in their third run in the seventh.

Midland's Shohei Tomioka (2-4) took the loss, allowing two runs in relief.

The trio of Rodriguez, Mieses and Abimelec Ortiz all had two hits on the night.

Next, the RoughRiders conclude their six-game series against the RockHounds at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11th. RHP Emiliano Teodo (5-3, 1.81) is expected to start for the RoughRiders while the RockHounds will turn to LHP James Gonzalez (5-4, 3.58).

