Wilson, Home Runs Power Biloxi by Jumbo Shrimp

May 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Stone Garrett homered on Sunday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Biloxi Shuckers 7-1 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans enjoyed a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday on Mother's Day at the ballpark.

Jacksonville (13-24) starter McKenzie Mills (1-6) walked Luis Aviles Jr. with one out in the first inning. Jake Gatewood then blasted a two-run home run for the game's first runs. Weston Wilson immediately followed with a homer of his own to make it 3-0 in favor of Biloxi (18-19).

Garrett crushed a solo shot of his own to start the second inning to get the Jumbo Shrimp on the board.

With the score 3-1 in the fifth, Cooper Hummel led off the frame with another home run. The Shuckers added to their lead when Hummel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, putting the advantage at 5-1.

In the ninth, Wilson drilled a two-run shot, his second round-tripper of the game and third of the series to extend the Shuckers lead to 7-1.

Biloxi starter Johan Belisario (2-0) yielded just one run on four hits in six innings to earn the win. He struck out four against one walk.

Jacksonville hosts Biloxi in Monday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Robert Dugger (2-5, 4.13 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Trey Supak (3-1, 2.27 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

