Biloxi Bombers Gatewood and Wilson Homer in Shuckers 7-1 Win

May 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - Jake Gatewood homered in his return to the Biloxi Shuckers (18-19) and Weston Wilson had a multi-homer day as the Shuckers topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (13-24) 7-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Shuckers tied a season best with four longballs in the game against Jacksonville.

The Shuckers got off to a quick start in the first. Luis Aviles Jr. drew a one-out walk against LHP McKenzie Mills (L, 1-6), bringing up Gatewood, who was added to the Shuckers roster on Sunday. In his first at bat since tearing his ACL on July 24, 2018, Gatewood laced a two-run homer over the right-field wall, giving Biloxi a 2-0 lead. Wilson followed with a moon shot to left, his eighth homer of the season, putting the Shuckers up 3-0. It's the third time the Shuckers have hit back-to-back home runs this season, with all three involving Wilson.

RHP Johan Belisario (W, 2-0) took the lead and ran with it for the Shuckers. His lone run allowed was a solo home run by Stone Garrett to start the second inning. The righty allowed just three more hits over his six innings of work, walking one while striking out four.

Cooper Hummel added another run for the Shuckers in the fifth with a lead-off home run to left, his fourth of the season, putting Biloxi up 4-1. Hummel drove in another run in the sixth when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in a run to give the Shuckers a 5-1 advantage.

Wilson capped his day in the ninth. After an Aviles single, Wilson cranked an opposite-field homer, his second of the day and ninth of the season, to put the Shuckers in front 7-1. It's the second multi-homer game of the season for Wilson, who launched two homers against Jacksonville on April 20 at MGM Park. RHP Cody Ponce threw a scoreless inning for the Shuckers in the seventh and RHP Luke Barker tossed two scoreless frames for the Shuckers to cap the day.

With the series even at a game apiece, the Shuckers return to action against the Jumbo Shrimp on Monday night at 6:05 pm CT. Biloxi will turn to RHP Trey Supak (3-1, 2.27) against Jumbo Shrimp RHP Robert Dugger (2-5, 4.13). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code "Shuckers' at checkout.

