Game Two for Barons/Smokies Postponed

JACKSON, Tenn. - The Birmingham Barons (13-22) second game of their series with the Tennessee Smokies (17-18) was postponed due to rain Sunday at Smokies Stadium.

The game will be played as part of a doubleheader Monday. Game one will begin at 10:30 a.m. Both contests will be seven innings.

Scheduled Sunday starter Kyle Kubat (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the nod for the Barons on Monday for game one and make his third start as a Baron this season. Game two will see right-hander Blake Battenfield (0-0,0.00) make his first start of the season with Birmingham.

WJQX-FM 100.5 will be the home of the Barons on Monday. Fans can tune into the Coca-Cola Pregame Show starting at 10:15 a.m.

The Birmingham Barons are the proud Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

