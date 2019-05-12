Smokies and Barons Postponed on Sunday
May 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
KODAK - Sunday afternoon's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Birmingham has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader with two seven inning games on Monday at 11:30 AM.
Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game can redeem their ticket for a ticket voucher to any remaining 2019 Smokies home game at the Smokies' box office.
The probable starting pitchers for the Smokies are LHP Justin Steele (0-2, 10.97) for Game One and RHP Thomas Hatch in Game Two. Birmingham is slated to throw LHP Kyle Kubat (3-0, 0.75) and RHP Blake Battenfield (0-0, 0.00). All games can be heard on the Smokies' new flagship station 92.3 FM / AM 760 and TuneIn Radio via the MiLB First Pitch app.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 12, 2019
- Generals and BayBears Postponed Sunday - Jackson Generals
- Sunday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - Mobile BayBears
- Game Two for Barons/Smokies Postponed - Birmingham Barons
- Smokies and Barons Postponed on Sunday - Tennessee Smokies
- Jake Gatewood Returns to Shuckers Roster - Biloxi Shuckers
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 12 vs. Biloxi - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Generals Gameday: May 12 at Mobile - Jackson Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.