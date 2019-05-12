Smokies and Barons Postponed on Sunday

May 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





KODAK - Sunday afternoon's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Birmingham has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader with two seven inning games on Monday at 11:30 AM.

Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game can redeem their ticket for a ticket voucher to any remaining 2019 Smokies home game at the Smokies' box office.

The probable starting pitchers for the Smokies are LHP Justin Steele (0-2, 10.97) for Game One and RHP Thomas Hatch in Game Two. Birmingham is slated to throw LHP Kyle Kubat (3-0, 0.75) and RHP Blake Battenfield (0-0, 0.00). All games can be heard on the Smokies' new flagship station 92.3 FM / AM 760 and TuneIn Radio via the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.