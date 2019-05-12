Jake Gatewood Returns to Shuckers Roster

May 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - 292 days after his last appearance with the Biloxi Shuckers, first baseman Jake Gatewood has been added to the Shuckers roster. The 23-year-old is in the Shuckers starting lineup for their game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Gatewood rejoins the Shuckers after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Jackson, TN on July 24, 2018. Before going down for the season, the Clovis, CA native had slashed .244/.302/.466 with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 59 RBI in 94 games with the Shuckers. Despite missing all of August, Gatewood still finished tied for fourth in the Southern League in home runs and sixth in the league in slugging percentage (.466) in 2018.

Taken 41st overall in the 2014 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Gatewood was named a Southern League Midseason All-Star in 2018. He was also named the Southern League Player of the Week in May and was named a 2018 MiLB Organizational All-Star.

In a corresponding roster move, RHP Nattino Diplan has been transferred to the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Diplan made 10 appearance with the Shuckers in 2019, going 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA.

Game two of the Shuckers five-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp begins at 2:05 pm CT from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Johan Belisario (1-0, 2.95) takes the hill for the Shuckers against Jumbo Shrimp LHP McKenzie Mills (1-5, 4.50). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.