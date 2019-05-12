Big Inning Downs M-Braves Again on Sunday

May 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (23-13) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Mississippi Braves (17-18) at Riverwalk Stadium.

The nine runs given up on Mother's Day was the most Mississippi has allowed in a game this season. The Biscuits are tied with Pensacola for the best record in the Southern League at 23-13 after back-to-back wins over the M-Braves.

Joey Wentz (L, 1-2) made his seventh start for the Braves on Sunday and did not record an out. The No. 11 prospect for the Atlanta Braves let the first six hitters for Montgomery reach base safely. Wentz issued a bases-loaded walk to Tristan Gray and then surrendered back-to-back two-run doubles to Lucius Fox and Robbie Tenerowicz. Jonathan Aro took over for Wentz and let the sixth run of the inning score on a single by Rays No. 2 overall prospect and two-way player, Brendan McKay. Wentz walked three and yielded six runs on three hits.

Trailing 6-0, the M-Braves put a run across in the top of the second inning. Daniel Lockhart singled with one out and then two batters later, Ray-Patrick Didder, doubled down the left field line scoring Lockhart to make it 7-1.

The Biscuits tacked on another run in the bottom of the second to extend their lead back to six at 7-1. Tyler Neslony had two hits on Saturday and added two more on Sunday, bringing home Cristian Pache with a fifth-inning single, making it 7-2. Pache notched his ninth double to set up the RBI and finished 1-for-4 in his return to the lineup after missing two games.

Huascar Ynoa took over for Aro in the fourth inning and the 20-year-old gave up only one run over 3.0 innings, but the lone run came in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo homer to left by David Rodriguez, extending Montgomery's lead back to six. Ynoa struck out four and walked three, scattering three hits in his fifth outing.

After Montgomery tacked on another run in the seventh inning, Alejandro Salazar homered for a second straight day in the top of the eighth inning to make the score 9-3. Salazar hadn't homered since June 2, 2018, but has hit long balls in two-straight games. Salazar has a six-game hitting streak and is 4-for-8 so far in the series. The M-Braves have hit six home runs in their last three games.

Biscuits reliever Blake Bivens (W, 2-0) was credited with the win as Montgomery used four pitchers to cover the game. Jason Hursh pitched the final 2.0 innings for the Braves and let one run score on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Mississippi stranded 11 runners on base on Sunday and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The Braves trail first-place Pensacola by 5.5 games in the South Division standings.

Game three of the series is on Monday morning from Riverwalk Stadium. LHP Tucker Davidson (0-1, 1.52) starts for the M-Braves against RHP Riley O'Brien (0-1, 8.31) for the Biscuits. First pitch is set for 10:35 am with coverage beginning at 10:20 am on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

The Mississippi Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Weekend Celebration, May 22-26, at Trustmark Park. Saturday, May 25 the first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Patriotic Cap, in partnership with Mississippi Veterans Affairs. Post-Game Fireworks will follow the game on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. Each game will begin at 6:05 pm. For tickets or more information, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 139 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Southern League Stories from May 12, 2019

