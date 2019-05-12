Roeder to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tomorrow's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Right-handed pitcher Josh Roeder has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Roeder started for New Orleans on Saturday, taking a loss as he allowed four runs (all earned) on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout against the San Antonio Missions. Roeder made one start for Jacksonville on May 1 at Mississippi, taking the loss as he allowed a run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Roeder started the season with Jupiter, with no record and a 1.64 ERA in his four appearances and one start.

