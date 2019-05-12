Roeder to Jacksonville
May 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tomorrow's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.
Right-handed pitcher Josh Roeder has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Roeder started for New Orleans on Saturday, taking a loss as he allowed four runs (all earned) on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout against the San Antonio Missions. Roeder made one start for Jacksonville on May 1 at Mississippi, taking the loss as he allowed a run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Roeder started the season with Jupiter, with no record and a 1.64 ERA in his four appearances and one start.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 12, 2019
- Biloxi Bombers Gatewood and Wilson Homer in Shuckers 7-1 Win - Biloxi Shuckers
- Big Inning Downs M-Braves Again on Sunday - Mississippi Braves
- Wilson, Home Runs Power Biloxi by Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Roeder to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Biscuits Punish M-Braves, 9-3 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Generals and BayBears Postponed Sunday - Jackson Generals
- Sunday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - Mobile BayBears
- Game Two for Barons/Smokies Postponed - Birmingham Barons
- Smokies and Barons Postponed on Sunday - Tennessee Smokies
- Jake Gatewood Returns to Shuckers Roster - Biloxi Shuckers
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 12 vs. Biloxi - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Generals Gameday: May 12 at Mobile - Jackson Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Wilson, Home Runs Power Biloxi by Jumbo Shrimp
- Roeder to Jacksonville
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 12 vs. Biloxi
- Garrett's Walk-Off Wins Series Opener for Jacksonville
- Roeder to New Orleans