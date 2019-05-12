Generals and BayBears Postponed Sunday
May 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release
Mobile, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, had their game on Sunday against the Mobile BayBears postponed because of weather. The two sides will play a double-header on Monday evening beginning at 5:05 pm CT to make up the rained-out contest.
Jackson (18-16) leads their series with Mobile (15-20) 1-0 entering Monday's scheduled double-header. Pitching matchups for the twin-bill have not yet been confirmed. Both games will be played to a regulation of seven innings in length, according to Southern League rules.
NEXT GENERALS GAME:
5:05 pm CT Monday (5/13) at Mobile BayBears
Hank Aaron Stadium - Mobile, Ala.
Pitching matchups TBA
Broadcast Link: Mobile BayBears Baseball Network
