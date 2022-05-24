Willie Randolph Autograph Signing at Sunday, June 12 Patriots Game

Willie Randolph salutes the crowd at TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that former Yankees second baseman Willie Randolph will sign autographs at the Sunday, June 12 game at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 1:05 pm with the signing presented by Parker Health Group, Inc.

Randolph will sign for fans on the main concourse for two hours during the game. The autograph signing will be first come, first served for ticket holders of the June 12 game. There is no additional charge for the autograph. In an effort to get to as many people as possible in the limited time:

Numbered autograph tickets will be given to the first 300 people on line as a guaranteed autograph. Anyone past that point will not be guaranteed an autograph, but will receive one if time allows.

There will be one autograph per person. No personalized signatures will be permitted.

Randolph will not be posing for pictures at the event to assist in keeping the line moving.

Please be considerate of other patrons. The Patriots ask families/parties to limit the number of people on line to allow for more fans to get an autograph.

Randolph had an 18-year Major League Baseball career, most notably in the Bronx from 1976-1988, where he was part of back-to-back World Series Championship teams in 1977 and 1978.

At the end of his playing career, Randolph ranked fifth in MLB history for games played at second base. He moved into a very successful coaching career with the Yankees, where he served for 11 seasons and was part of the team's four World Series wins from 1996-2000.

He was named the manager of the New York Mets in 2005 and served in the role until 2008. During that time, Randolph brought the Mets to the National League East Division Title and one game from the World Series in 2006.

The six-time Major League All-Star is no stranger to the Patriots, having been a part of several team events over the past two decades. This is his first time doing an autograph signing at TD Bank Ballpark.

