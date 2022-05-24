Ponies with Gritty Win in Extras over Fightins in Series Opener

READING, PA - Wyatt Young's sacrifice fly to left center field in the tenth inning propelled the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-26) past the Reading Fightin Phils 4-3 in ten innings in the series opener Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In the tenth, Zach Ashford pinch-ran for Jeremy Vasquez as the designated runner at second. Matt Winaker's sacrifice bunt moved Ashford over to third with one out setting up Young's go-ahead sacrifice fly.

Bryce Montes De Oca (1-1) closed the door in the bottom of the tenth as he earned the win pitching two scoreless frames allowing one hit, two walks, and one strikeout.

Binghamton got on the board in the second against LHP Ethan Lindow on a two out two-run homer from Hayden Senger, his second of the year, giving the Ponies a 2-0 lead. Luke Ritter added to the lead in the sixth with a two out solo blast to left making it 3-0. It's Ritter's sixth home run of the season and he now has 18 RBI.

Reading (17-23) responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth off Alec Kisena on an RBI single from Ali Castillo and a game-tying two-run single from Freylin Minyety.

With the game tied at three, Ponies RHP Josh Hejka pitched two perfect frames in the seventh and the eighth with three strikeouts. Starter Alex Valverde pitched four scoreless innings allowing three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in the no decision.

The two teams continue their series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at 6:45 PM and pregame coverage getting underway at 6:30 PM.

Postgame Notes: Ritter's 18 RBI are third on the team...The Ponies have now won their second extra inning game over the last four days and are 2-2 in extras this year...Binghamton is also now 5-3 in series openers this year.

