This Week at Prince George's Stadium

Tue, May 24th 6:35 p.m.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The Baysox want to give back to all of those who have served our great country. All fans who visit the Baysox Box Offices on Tuesday and purchase a box-seat ticket while showing a proof of military service will only have to pay half-price.

Wed, May 25th 6:35 p.m.

WOOF WEDNESDAY

Prince George's Stadium opens its gates to both fans and furry friends alike. All fans are welcome to bring their dogs along to enjoy the game. There is no restriction on the number of dogs allowed to attend, within reason. The Baysox will provide courtesy hydration stations for the additional furry guests, as well as a designated dog relief station. All dogs in attendance must be leashed at all times, as well as up-to-date on vaccinations with vaccination tags or current paperwork.

Thu, May 26th 6:35 p.m.

LIVE HAPPY HOUR

Presented by Bud Light

The Baysox open their gates early for Happy Hour drink specials, as well as live music from local artists. From 5:00-6:30, fans can enjoy Bud and Bud Light drafts for only $2, as well as additional beer specials.

This Week: Andy Ludwig Fri, May 27th 7:05 p.m.

AUSTIN HAYS BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans ages 13 and up through the main stadium gates will receive an Austin "Gloveman" Hays bobblehead. Limit one bobble head per person per ticket will be distributed.

KIDS RUN THE BASES

Following the game, all kids 12 & under are invited to run the bases at the ballpark.

Sat, May 28th 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME FIREWORKS

KNOCK CANCER OUT OF THE PARK NIGHT

The Baysox are hosting a special night to celebrate both survivors and the lives of those lost, as well as raise funds for cancer research.

Participating Organizations:

- Annapolis Dragon Boat Club

- Appendix Cancer/Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation

- Chondrosarcoma CS Foundation, Inc.

- National Foundation for Cancer Research

- National Ovarian Cancer Coalition-Central MD Chapter

- Tracy's Kids

1K BEER RUN

Presented by Bud Light

Each participant will run three laps around the stadium warning track, and receive one 12 oz. beer at the completion of each lap. (Complete a running lap, get a beer, complete another lap, get a beer, complete the 3rd lap and get your final beer.) The first person to complete three laps around the field and finishes their three beers will be declared the 1k Beer Run Champion and will get to throw the first pitch before the Baysox game, along with additional prizes. ("Shotgunning" beers is not permitted) Special tickets for the event are $25 each and MUST be purchased in advance online.

Each ticket includes a box seat for the Baysox game, three 12 oz. Bud Light beer tickets and access to the field for the pre-game event. Registration is limited to the first 100 participants and the deadline to register is Thursday, May 26 at 5:00 p.m.

All participants must at least 21 years of age by the event date and have a valid, government issued photo I.D. to present on the event date.

Check-in for the 1K Beer Run Event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and all participants must be checked in by 5:20 p.m. on event day. The race will begin at 5:30 p.m.

KIDS RUN THE BASES

Following the game, all kids 12 & under are invited to run the bases at the ballpark.

Sun, May 29th 1:05 p.m.

CATURDAY & T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

Presented by City of Bowie

For the first time in team history, Prince George's Stadium opens its gates to both fans and their purring friends. All fans are welcome to bring their cats along to enjoy the game. All Cats must have up-to-date rabies shot tags or paperwork and must either be leashed or in a cat carrier at all times. All cats are admitted for free.

The first 500 fans ages 13 & up will also receive a Caturday t-shirt

FANS RUN THE BASES

Following the game, all fans, regardless of age are invited to run the bases at the ballpark.

