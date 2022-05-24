Reading's Comeback Falls Short in Ten Innings

(Reading Fightin Phils) Reading Fightin Phils outfielder Mickey Moniak(Reading Fightin Phils)

The Reading Fightin Phils comeback fell short on Tuesday as they lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-3 in ten innings. The game is the first of a six-game homestand for the R-Phils.

Mickey Moniak, who made an MLB rehab appearance in today's game, finished with two hits. He played nine innings in center field. Logan O'Hoppe and Ali Castillo also finished with two hits apiece for the R-Phils. Reading out hit the Rumble Ponies 9-6.

The Rumble Ponies scored the first three runs of the contest, all of which came courtesy of two home runs. Hayden Seneger hit a two-run shot in the top of the second inning while Luke Ritter came through with a solo homer in the top of the sixth.

Reading went scoreless until the bottom half of the sixth inning. O'Hoppe led off the inning with a double. He advanced to third base when Josh Ockimey hit a line drive single to right field. O'Hoppe scored the Fightins' first run of the game when Castillo grounded a single into center field. Freylin Minyety laced a line drive to right field, scoring both Ockimey and Castillo to tie the game at three runs apiece.

Neither team could break the tie through the next three innings, so the game went into extra innings. Matt Winaker, Binghamton's placed runner on second base, scored on Wyatt Young's sacrifice fly. Reading turned the final out of the inning when Castillo fielded a grounder and threw out Francisco Alvarez at first base.

Jhailyn Ortiz represented the tying run as the placed runner on second based to start the bottom of the tenth inning. Aldrem Corredor, the first batter of the inning, walked and was replaced by pinch runner Sal Gozzo. O'Hoppe skied a sacrifice fly to center field, which allowed Ortiz to advance to third base. Ockimey grounded into a game-ending double-play.

Ethan Lindow started in his first game with Reading after getting called up from Jersey Shore (A+). The right-handed pitcher threw five innings and finished with three strikeouts. He gave up two runs, both of which came from Seneger's home run in the second inning.

Mike Adams pitched the sixth inning and gave up one run on the homer from Ritter. That was the only hit he gave up and he also struck out one batter.

Billy Sullivan relieved Adams, walking two and striking out two.

Braden Zarbnisky followed in the eighth inning. He didn't give up a hit or a run and finished with one strikeout.

Brian Marconi came on to pitch the ninth inning, giving up one hit but keeping the Rumble Ponies off the scoreboard. He also struck out one batter.

Matt Seelinger picked up the loss in the contest. He gave up one unearned run in the tenth inning but didn't give up a hit in the relief appearance.

