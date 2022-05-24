May 24, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS TAKE THE SERIES - The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Harrisburg Senators, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd to secure the series victory Portland drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first against Harrisburg starter Richard Guasch. Wil Dalton and Nick Sogard got the inning started with back-to-back walks. Pedro Castellanos knocked in Dalton with a single to center, giving the Sea Dogs the first lead of the day, 1-0. The Senators brought in their first run in the top of the second against Sea Dogs starter Chris Murphy. K.J. Harrison led off with a base hit and Jack Dunn moved him to second with a walk. Jacob Rhinesmith hit a soft single to right, bringing in Harrison, tying the game 1-1. The Sea Dogs offense got back to work in the bottom of the second with Guasch still on the mound. Kole Cottam took a base hit to right field with one out. Dalton ripped a double to center, driving in Cottam, regaining the lead 2-1. Portland added on in the bottom of the third with a walk from Tyreque Reed and an RBI triple from Christian Koss, expanding the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1. Harrisburg got back on the scoreboard in the top of the eighth inning with a solo homer from Drew Millas, cutting into Portland's lead 3-2. The Sea Dogs had an answer in the bottom half of the inning. Devlin Granberg led off with a double and Castellanos plated him with a double of his own, expanding the Sea Dogs lead to 4-2. Chase Shugart kept the Senators quiet in the top of the ninth, locking up a win and a series victory for the Sea Dogs, 4-2.

HOMESTAND CONTINUES - After a week featuring the Harrisburg Senators, the Sea Dogs will now face the Somerset Patriots for the second-straight six-game series at Hadlock Field. This is the first of two homestands that will last 13-days. The next will be August 2-14 featuring the Erie SeaWolves and Richmond Flying Squirrels.

CASTELLANOS STAYS HOT - Pedro Castellanos continued swinging the hot bat last week against the Harrisburg Senators, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Three of the six-games in the last week consisted of multi-hit games for Castellanos.Over the course of his hitting streak, he is batting .340 with six runs, four doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD - Portland reliever Brendan Nail has not allowed a hit in his last three outings for the Sea Dogs. In that time he is 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He has tossed 3.0 innings allowing one run (unearned), one walk and striking out five.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 24, 2014: Portland knocked New Hampshire starter Aaron Sanchez out of the game after just 6 batters faced, defeating the Fisher Cats 18-0. Mookie Betts reached base five times, Sean Coyle and Peter Hissey each knocked in 3 runs. Henry Owens earned his 5th win with 7 scoreless frames.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Jay Groome takes the mound this morning for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on May 18th vs Harrisburg and tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing seven hits. Groome walked two and struck out one. He lowered ERA to 3.45. Groome faced the Somerset Patriots April 30th in New Jersey and pitched 4.2 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits wihle striking out a season-high 10 batters.

