Will Smith Traded to Utah Grizzlies

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have traded forward Will Smith to the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations.

Smith, 22, skated in eight games for Adirondack, finishing with nine penalty minutes and a minus-six rating.

Smith played five games for the Indy Fuel last season and was with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen before he signed with Adirondack. With Peoria, the East Longmeadow, MA native collected 53 points (23g-30a) from 62 games played over parts of the past two seasons.

Prior to skating professionally, Smith played four seasons of amateur hockey - three for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL and an additional season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks. In total, the 22-year-old forward recorded 97 points (44g-53a) in 250 regular-season games during his juniors career.

The Thunder hit the road to finish their seven-game road trip this weekend. Adirondack travels to Fort Wayne to play the Komets on Friday night, then to Kalamazoo for a Saturday evening affair before finishing the three-in-three set in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter @ECHLThunder.

