Melanson, Pratt Headed to Hartford

PORTLAND, ME - In a pair of roster moves made on Thursday, forward Drew Melanson and defenseman Derek Pratt are both headed to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Melanson on recall, for the second time this season, and Pratt on a loan.

Melanson gets his second AHL stint of the season, after initially being called up on December 21st. He appeared in three games his first time up, with no points. He had one assist in five games for the Wolf Pack last season. The 24-year-old forward from Paramus, NJ is currently third on the Mariners in scoring with 10 goals and 17 assists in 43 games.

Pratt (24 years old from Mount Hermon, MA) will get his first look at the AHL, but was in training camp with Hartford and played for the Rangers at the annual Traverse City Prospects Tournament in September. In 44 games with the Mariners this season, Pratt has two goals and 11 assists. He scored the game-tying goal in last night's Mariners comeback win over Worcester with 2:00 remaining in the third.

The Mariners are on the road for five games starting Friday night against the Norfolk Admirals in Norfolk, VA at 7:00 PM. The next home game is Sunday, February 24th at 3:00 PM, when Worcester comes to town again. A full team autograph session will follow the game. Single game tickets can be purchased at MarinersofMaine.com or by visiting or calling the Trusted Choice Box Office: 207-775-3458.

