IceMen Back on Track with Win over Monarchs
February 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen fired early and often in an important win against The Manchester Monarchs.
Icemen forward Jake Randolph got the Icemen off to a hot start with two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. Both goals were assisted by Justin Woods and Garrett Ladd. Manchester would answer 12 minutes into the second shrinking the Jacksonville lead to one. Ladd buried a breakaway just one minute later to give the Icemen a two-goal lead heading into the second intermission. Manchester came out with a quick goal in the third to keep the game close, but Icemen forward Cody Fowlie answered and put the game out of reach with back to back goals just one minute apart. Goaltender Ken Appleby secured the win for the Icemen stopping 15 of 16 shots in the third period.
The Icemen head to Orlando this Friday and South Carolina on Saturday for two crucial South Division match-ups. Jacksonville is back home next Wednesday, Febraury 20th against the Florida Everblades for "Weekend Wednesday", featuring $2 beer and wine. For more information and tickets, visit www.jaxicemen.com.
FINAL: Manchester 2 - Jacksonville 5
SCORING 1 2 3 T
Jacksonville 2 1 2 5
Manchester 0 1 1 2
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Jacksonville 7 12 10 29
Manchester 6 13 16 35
PENALTIES PP PIMS
Jacksonville 0/3 8 Mins / 4 Inf
Manchester 0/3 8 Min / 4 Inf
Period Team Time Goal, Assist
1 JAX 4:32 Randolph (Woods, Ladd)
1 JAX 6:47 Randolph (Woods, Ladd)
2 MAN 12:23 Kurker (Pierog, Carlisle)
2 JAX 13:51 Ladd (Glover)
3 MAN 1:57 Block (Cameranesi)
3 JAX 3:09 Fowlie (Rabbit, Mingo)
3 JAX 4:20 Fowlie (Rabbit, Dornbrock)
Three Stars
1. JAX - Ladd
2. JAX - Randolph
3. JAX - Fowlie
Ice Cubes
- The Icemen are now tied for second place in the south division
- The Icemen saw multi-goal games from two separate players (Fowlie, Randolph)
Next Game(s)
Friday, Feb 15 at Orlando
Saturday, Feb 16 at South Carolina
Wednesday, Feb 20 vs Florida
