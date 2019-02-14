Growlers Score 8 to Win in Georgia

The Growlers scored four goals in the first period en route to an 8-2 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators at the Infinite Energy Centre in Duluth, Georgia Thursday night after enduring three days of flight delays and cancellations.

The Growlers potted two goals just 8 seconds apart to set the tone for the game with Giorgio Estephan beating Sean Boner, the reigning ECHL goaltender of the month with a quick snapshot off the faceoff at 6:17 and Brady Ferguson added the second goal at 6:25 with a blast from the hash marks. J.J Piccinich and Josh Kestner would also score for the Growlers to close out the period.

The Growlers did not take their foot off the gas as James Melindy chased Sean Boner from the Atlanta cage just 2:49 into the second period. Brady Ferguson and Giorgio Estephan each added their second goals of the game before the end of the second frame. Daniel Leavens got the Gladiators on the board in the second with his seventh of the season, beating Eamon McAdam who made his second straight start for the Growlers.

The Growlers entered the third period up 7-1. Derian Plouffe added the eighth goal for the Growlers while Matt Lane snuck the puck by McAdams glove to bring the Gladiators goal totals to 2.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien point streak ends at 5 games

Todd Skirving returned to the lineup and added an assist

The three stars were 3 - J. Kestner (NFL), 2 - G. Estephan (NFL) and 1 - B. Ferguson (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers road trip continues tomorrow in South Carolina as the Growlers take on the Stingrays, fans can tune in live via with Chris Ballard by visiting mixlr.com/nlgrowers.

