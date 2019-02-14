Collins Returns to Kalamazoo Prior to Pink Ice

February 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI.- Forward Chris Collins has been released from his PTO with the Manitoba Moose and returned to the Kalamazoo Wings the team announced on Friday morning.

Collins, 26, led the K-Wings and the ECHL in points at the time of his recall, totaling 48 points (19g, 29a) in 37 games. The Calgary, AB native appeared in nine games with the Moose, netting a pair of goals. Prior to turning pro the forward spent five seasons at the University of Calgary.

Collins is expected to be in the lineup as the K-Wings host the Fort Wayne Komets on Pink Ice.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.