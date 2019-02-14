ECHL Transactions - February 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 14, 2019:

Adirondack:

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Binghamton

Brampton:

Add Anthony Cortese, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Delete Anthony Cortese, D placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Altshuller, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

Fort Wayne:

Add Kevin Gibson, D activated from reserve

Add Quintin Lisoway, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Delete Eric Levine, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Sean Flanagan, D activated from reserve

Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Woody Hudson, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Kalamazoo:

Add Chris Collins, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Kyle Bushee, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Lubin, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Stathis Soumelidis, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Zach Alvarado, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Zach Alvarado, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Romain Chuard, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Josh MacDonald, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley

Add Devin Buffalo, G activated from reserve

Delete Zach Todd, D placed on reserve

Delete Branden Komm, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Utah:

Add Joseph Mizzi, F signed contract, added to active roster

