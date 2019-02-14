ECHL Transactions - February 14
February 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 14, 2019:
Adirondack:
Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Binghamton
Brampton:
Add Anthony Cortese, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Delete Anthony Cortese, D placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Altshuller, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
Fort Wayne:
Add Kevin Gibson, D activated from reserve
Add Quintin Lisoway, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Delete Eric Levine, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Sean Flanagan, D activated from reserve
Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Woody Hudson, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Kalamazoo:
Add Chris Collins, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Kyle Bushee, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Lubin, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Todd Skirving, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Stathis Soumelidis, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Zach Alvarado, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Zach Alvarado, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Romain Chuard, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Josh MacDonald, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley
Add Devin Buffalo, G activated from reserve
Delete Zach Todd, D placed on reserve
Delete Branden Komm, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Utah:
Add Joseph Mizzi, F signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2019
- Joseph Mizzi Signs with Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- IceMen Back on Track with Win over Monarchs - Jacksonville IceMen
- Will Smith Traded to Utah Grizzlies - Adirondack Thunder
- Melanson, Pratt Headed to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Collins Returns to Kalamazoo Prior to Pink Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Leading Scorer MacDonald Returns to Royals; Komm Recalled to LV - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Central Division Face off Highlights Pink Ice Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Close Game in 3-2 Overtime Win over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Offense Shines in 5-2 Triumph over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.