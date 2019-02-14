Joseph Mizzi Signs with Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Joseph Mizzi and added him to the active roster.

Mizzi has been a real good scorer in the Ontario Junior Hockey League for the Aurora Tigers, where he has 32 goals and 33 assists in 45 games in the 2018-2019 season. Mizzi had 19 goals and 23 assists in 28 games for the Tigers in the 2017-18 season.

Mizzi is 20 years old. He also has experience in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the Ontario Hockey League. (OHL).

Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler is February 15th and 16th at Maverik Center against Kansas City. The Grizzlies will be wearing specialty jersey's on Saturday the 16th. Those jersey's will be auctioned off after the game. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or any Smith Tix locations. The Grizzlies also are home for a Maverik Monday vs KC. It's a special 1 pm start. For Maverik Monday, it's buy one get one free tickets when showing your Maverik Adventure Card at the Maverik Center box office.

