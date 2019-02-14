Blaney Nets OT Winner as K-Wings Top Komets on Pink Ice

February 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - Special teams highlighted Pink Ice Night as Kyle Blaney scored in the overtime period to give Kalamazoo the 6-5 victory, and their sixth win in the last seven games.

With the victory the K-Wings move into a tie with the Komets for third place in the Central Division. Michael Neal has scored in each of his last four games. Chris Collins ran his goal streak to eight games, and point streak to 11 games with a goal in the third period. Tanner Sorenson has pushed his point streak to eight games. Jake Hildebrand has won each of his last eight starts for the K-Wings.

After a fight off the opening draw the K-Wings jump started the scoring just 0:25 into the period. Luke Sandler jammed a puck at the right post past Lucas Fucale to put Kalamazoo up 1-0. The lead held through a bulk of the period but the Komets knotted things up with just over four minutes left. Quintin Lisoway took a shot from the right point that snuck through traffic, tying the game at 1-1.

In the middle frame the K-Wings scored in the opening minute of the period to take a 2-1 lead. Brandon Anselmini took a shot from the left point that snuck past Fucale to put Kalamazoo up by one. Shorthanded later in the period the Komets capitalized on a turnover to tie the game back up at 2-2. Before the period ended though the K-Wings retook the lead as Michael Neal netted his fourth goal in as many games. Neal collected the rebound of a Tanner Sorenson shot and tucked it past Fucale's pad to put the K-Wings up 3-2.

In the third period the Kalamazoo lead swelled to two goals as Kyle Blaney scored short-handed just 0:51 into the period. Three minutes later Mason Baptista brought the Komets back within one with his sixth goal of the season on the power play. Chris Collins answered back for Kalamazoo to extend the lead back to two goals. With the goalie pulled in the final two minutes of play the Komets scored twice, getting goals from Shaw and Jake Kamrass to tie the game at 5-5.

Midway through the overtime period Kyle Blaney ended it. Blaney snuck a puck past the outstretched pad of Fucale for his second goal of the night, and ninth of the season, giving the K-Wings the 6-5 victory.

Jake Hildebrand stopped 48 of 53 shots, taking his eighth straight victory. Fucale stopped 21 of 27 shots in the defeat. Kalamazoo finished the night three-for-eight on the man-advantage, while Fort Wayne was one-for-seven.

The K-Wings return to action on Saturday night hosting the Adirondack Thunder on Stranger Wings Night.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.