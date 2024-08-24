Wiles' Gem Not Enough in Loss to Goldeyes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A hometown starting pitcher hurled a brilliant outing for the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field.

Collin Wiles delivered his first quality start of the season in a 7-2 defeat to the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Goldeyes scored six runs in the final three innings to pull ahead for good.

Wiles kept Winnipeg bats quiet after a first-inning sacrifice fly. The former Oakland Athletic struck out six batters over six innings of one-run ball.

Wiles, an Overland Park, Kansas native, has given up just three earned runs in 16 innings at Legends Field this season.

Isiah Gilliam destroyed a solo home run to tie the ballgame in the third. The Monarchs cleanup batter leveled a 433-foot moonshot to center field to level the game at 1-1.

The blast was the third-longest home run hit at Legends Field this season.

Winnipeg got to Kansas CIty's bullpen in the seventh to score three runs on three hits. The scoring started on an error by first baseman Frankie Tostado. Roby Enriquez and Ramon Bramasco added consecutive RBI knocks to make it 4-1 Goldeyes.

The Monarchs (42-50) rallied in the eighth after two more Goldeye runs. Moisés Gómez cranked an automatic double to right field to plate Tostado to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Winnipeg added one more in the ninth on a Jake McMurray infield single. The Goldeyes (50-41) locked up a playoff berth with the victory.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Goldeyes finish off their season series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. for the final "Los Monarchs" Day in the 2024 regular season.

