'Dogs Dominate X's to Take Weekend Series

August 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (35-57) dominated from start to finish Saturday night as they took the weekend series from the Explorers (45-47) 13-4.

INF Drew Devine posted a four-hit performance featuring a pair of doubles and two RBIs. He now has five hits and four RBIs in the series.

OF Kyle Battle homered for the fifth time in the season, his three-run shot was a part of a two-hit performance.

RHP Zach Keenan went 7.0 innings surrendering five hits, two earned runs, two walks, and struck out six. He picks up his career-high sixth win and team-leading 11th quality start.

Sioux City managed to open the scoring for the second night in a row posting on in the top of the first inning. The Saltdogs would score three times in the bottom half and wouldn't look back.

To the fourth the Saltdogs would put up a five spot behind RBI doubles from INF Dakota Conners and Luke Roskam and an RBI single from Battle to break open the game.

Lincoln would add another crooked number in the sixth with four more runs highlighted by a Battle three-run homer and a Devine RBI single. The Saltdogs sent all nine to the plate in both of said innings.

LHP Tony Roca would be the only arm out of the bullpen for Lincoln as he went 2.0 innings in relief of Keenan striking out three. Sioux City would score once in the fifth, eighth, and ninth but the Saltdogs' offense was too much to overcome in a 13-4 win.

Lincoln goes for the series sweep over the Explorers on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

