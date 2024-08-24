Saltdogs Slow Explorers' Roll

August 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







Lincoln, Neb. - The Sioux City Explorers (45-46) had plenty of good things happen on the field over their eight-game winning streak, but all good things came to an abrupt end Friday night as the Lincoln Saltdogs (33-47) scored three runs in the eighth inning to take game one of the three-game series and send the X's back to below .500.

J.D. Scholten went five innings, scattering four hits and surrendering four runs in a no decision for Sioux City. The state rep turned starting pitcher struck out three and walked five but left the game with a 5-4 lead in the fifth.

The Explorers took the lead 1-0 off starter Foster Pace in the second inning. Justin Connell singled then stole second and third to set up Ozzie Martinez for an RBI single to left to make it 1-0 Sioux City. The Saltdogs would come right back in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff single by Zane Zurbrugg, but Scholten would strike out Aaron Takacs for the first out of the inning. Lincoln then got a double from Dalton Reeves to tie the game, and then Drew Devine launched a two-run home run to left to take the lead of 3-1.

Sioux City responded immediately in the top of the third inning. Jake Ortega led off with a single; then a wild pitch moved him to third. D'Shawn Knowles doubled down the right field line to cut the lead to 3-2. Daniel Montano then singled to put runners at the corners. John Nogowski followed with a sharp ball to short that was booted by Devine to score Knowles and tie the game at three and to allow Nogowski to reach first. Scott Ota then drove in Montano with a single to right, and the lead was 4-3 Sioux City. With runners at first and second, Justin Connell hit a fly to left field for the first out of the inning that allowed Nogowski to race to third. Left fielder Takacs then made a wild throw to third that would get past Luke Roskam, setting up Nogowski to score to make it 5-3.

Lincoln got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on a sac fly RBI off Scholten that was set up by a lead-off walk in the inning. Pace would settle down for Lincoln and just two base runners over the next four innings to slow down the Explorers offense. Lincoln would tie the game in the sixth against John Sheaks who came in for Scholten. Sheaks walked Dalton Reeves to start the inning but got out one off a fielder's choice off the bat of Devine. Sheaks then hit Max Hewitt to put runners at first and second. Devine stole third and a wild pitch moved Hewitt to second. Dakota Conners then hit a sac fly to center to tie the game at five.

Sioux City would come back to take the lead in the eighth inning. Lincoln brought in Pablo Arevalo in relief of Pace. Pace retired Ota on a fly ball to right then issued a walk to Connell and hit Martinez with a pitch. Arevalo would be ejected from the game, bringing in lefty David Zoz for Lincoln. Zac Vooletich would pinch hit for Daniel Lingua and would load the bases with another free pass. Nick Shumpert struck out, but Ortega had his second hit of the night, an RBI single against a shift to left field. Connell would score on the play, but left fielder Takacs threw home to retire Martinez for the third out of the inning.

Zach Willeman came into the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with Sioux City leading 6-5. Takacs reached on an error by Vooletich at second base to start the inning. Dalton Reeves then would walk to set up the inning for the Saltdogs comeback. Devine then moved the runners to second and third on a sac bunt with one out. The Explorers would draw the infield in for Hewitt. He would hit a ground ball to first, but Takacs would race home before the low throw from Nogowski that kicked away from Ortega to tie the game at six. Connors would single to right to give the Saltdogs the 7-6 lead, scoring Reeves. Alex Baeza then knocked in the insurance run, scoring Hewitt to push the advantage to 8-6.

The Explorers would bat the tying run in the top of the ninth with a two-out single off the bat of Nogowski to bring up Ota. Zoz would get Ota to fly to center to end the game and snap the X's eight game winning streak.

The Explorers will face the Lincoln Saltdogs in game two of a three-game series at Haymarket Park in Lincoln Saturday night, August 24 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for remaining games are available at the Lewis and Clark box office or online. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.