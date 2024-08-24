Kansas City Prevails in Series Opener

August 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Dayson Croes of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Chad Cushing/Kansas City Monarchs) Dayson Croes of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Chad Cushing/Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs (42-49) broke a seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Legends Field Friday evening.

Winnipeg (49-41) opened the scoring just two batters into the game when second baseman Dayson Croes smacked a solo home run to left field, his fifth of the season.

Dayson Croes - Chad Cushing/Kansas City Monarchs

The Monarchs tied the contest at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning on a home run to left by third baseman Justin O'Conner.

Kansas City took the lead with two runs in the fifth. First baseman Frankie Tostado doubled to right-centre field to bring in centre fielder Lorenzo Cedrola. Tostado then came home on on right fielder Isiah Gilliam's single to right to make the score 3-1.

O'Conner hit his second home run of the game in the sixth inning to give the Monarchs a three-run lead.

The Goldeyes cut the deficit to two in the top of the eighth when pinch hitter Roby Enríquez crossed the plate on right fielder Max Murphy's ground out to shortstop.

Kansas City starter Duncan Snider (W, 3-6) gave up one run on just three hits over six innings while striking out eight. Jeff Hakanson (S, 2) struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to preserve the win.

Travis Seabrooke (L, 7-3) went six innings for Winnipeg, allowing four runs on 11 hits. He fanned five.

The Goldeyes will try again to secure a post-season berth when the series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m. CDT Southpaw Mitchell Lambson (0-0, 9.28 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while right-hander Collin Wiles (0-1, 4.39 ERA) will take the mound for the Monarchs.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park for their final regular season homestand on Monday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m., when they will begin a three-game set against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Dayson Croes of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Chad Cushing/Kansas City Monarchs)

