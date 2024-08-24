Birds' Winning Streak Ends in Fargo

August 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries' four-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday, falling to Fargo-Moorhead 12-8 at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks struck for four runs in their half of the second inning but Drew Mount responded with an RBI single in the third.

Fargo-Moorhead posted another four-run inning in the fourth and added lone runs in both the five and sixth frames.

The Canaries scored five times in the top of the seventh inning. Spencer Sarringar smacked an RBI single and Errny Ordonez drew a bases loaded walk. Two more runs scored on wild pitches before Josh Rehwaldt added an RBI single. The RedHawks, though, answered with two runs in the bottom half.

Sioux Falls collected four hits in the ninth inning, including a two-run homerun from Rehwaldt, but could get no closer.

The Birds are now 51-40 and lead Winnipeg by one game in the West Division standings with eight remaining. The three-game roadtrip wraps up Sunday at 4:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.