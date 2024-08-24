RedHawks Host Season-High 5,051 Fans on Friday Night

FARGO - The Sioux Falls Canaries pitching staff stymied Fargo-Moorhead on Friday night in a 7-1 win over the RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.

In front of 5,051 patrons - the largest crowd at Newman Outdoor Field since June 30, 2016 - in the house for Fan Appreciation Night, the RedHawks were limited to four hits.

Alec Olund continued his torrid pace for Fargo-Moorhead, picking up another pair of hits to increase his batting average to .403 in 19 games since rejoining the RedHawks in early August.

A six-run fifth inning for the Canaries was the difference on the scoreboard.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls will continue their three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

