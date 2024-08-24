Terry Gets Things Started; DockHounds' Magic Number 5

August 24, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - For the 16th time in August, the Lake Country DockHounds chalked up a victory at Impact Field Saturday night over the Chicago Dogs 6-1 to make August of 2024 the winningest month in DockHounds history.

Lake Country went wire-to-wire with Curtis Terry smoking a three-run home run with two outs in the first inning, which was more than enough for the DockHounds to take the season series from Chicago.

Two more runs scored in the second inning for the DockHounds, which with the five-run lead allowed for Bryan Bonnell to cruise through seven innings, never allowing the tying-run to reach the on-deck circle.

Bonnell pitched seven shutout innings on Monday and got 20 outs before Marty Costes lined the ball just over the left field wall for a home run and Chicago's first run of the series. It took just 77 pitches from Bonnell to complete his outing.

Deivy Grullon singled three times and brought home a run, while Chavez Young also reached three times with a RBI. Ray Zuberer III was the only DockHound to score twice and nabbed his 20th stolen base of the season.

Sterling Sharp will make his second start since returning from an injury in the road finale at 3:00 on Sunday before the last off day of the season Monday before a seven-game home stand at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park begins on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.