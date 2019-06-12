Wild Things Drop Middle Game to Miners
June 12, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release
MARION, Il. - Mikael Mogues' two-run home run produced the two runs for Washington Wednesday, as the Wild Things dropped their second-straight game by a final of 3-2 to the Miners. The homer came in the seventh off former Wild Thing Chase Cunningham, who secured his fourth win as a Miner in the contest.
After two-and-a-half scoreless frames, Southern Illinois catcher Arturo Nieto homered against AJ Bogucki to lead off the third inning and start the scoring. The Miners added two runs on a Gianfracno Wawoe single and an error after a base hit by Stephen Lohr in the fifth, and led 3-0 behind what was dazzling work by Cunningham, the career innings pitched leader in Wild Things' history, in his first appearance against his former team.
Cunningham allowed a two-run homer to Mogues in the seventh, but fanned nine in the start, matching a career high that he did twice in hid three seasons in Washington. That turned out to be all Washington would muster, as Shaine Hughes walked against Jordan Brink to start the ninth and went to third in the one-run game on a base hit by Mogues with the Wild Things down to their final strike. Cody Erickson, activated off the injured list today, struck out to end the comeback effort and the game.
The Wild Things will look to snap the five-game skid and avoid the sweep tomorrow, with the first pitch of the finale at Rent One Park slated for 7:35 p.m. ET.
