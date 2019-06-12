Slammers Fall 2-1 in Shortened Game Due to Rain

Riley Krane would start the Slammers bats in the first with a single, followed by a single from Harrison Bragg. The Crushers pitcher, Jared Koenig, would load the bases when he hit Ridge Hoopii-Haslam with a pitch. Peyton Isaacson would get the RBI, the only run for the game.

The next two innings would go by without another run on both sides, though both teams would leave runners stranded. In the top of the fourth the Crushers would score their only two.

The rain started coming down a litter harder in the fifth, and once the Slammers were through the bottom the game was delayed.

The Slammers and the Crushers would attempt to continue, but the game was called after two outs in the top of the sixth.

With the loss, the Slammers move to 11-18, while the Crushers get back to .500 with a record of 14-14. The winning pitcher in tonight's game is Jared Koenig, the loss goes to Daren Osby. Game 3 of the series will be Thursday, June 13 at 7:05 p.m.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Daren Osby with 8 strikeouts in 5 1/2 innings pitched.

