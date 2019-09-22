Wild Slugfest Ends Barnstormers Season

The ball was flying at People's Bank Park on Sunday afternoon, and the last shot belonged to the York Revolution.

Telvin Nash belted a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, the fifth long ball for York on the afternoon as the Revolution completed a crazy comeback for a 13-12 victory in the season finale.

With the Barnstormers leading, 12-10, entering the bottom of the ninth, manager Ross Peeples opted to give right fielder/pitcher Caleb Gindl (0-2) the opportunity to get his first career save. Gindl struck out Zach Sullivan to start the inning, but James Skelton got the winning run started with a ground single into right. Justin Trapp popped up a 2-2 pitch, but Destin Hood, playing first base for only the sixth time in his career, lost his bearings and dropped the ball. Trapp followed with a single through the hole on the left side. Emmanuel Marrero struck a hard ground ball to third. Lancaster was only able to get the force out at second base, and Skelton raced home when Darian Sandford bounced the throw past Hood. Nash then took Gindl's 1-0 pitch out of the yard for his 41st home run of the season.

The Barnstormers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth when Greg Golson cleared the 37 1/2' "Arch Nemesis" with a man aboard and stretched the lead to 7-2 in the fifth. Josh Bell singled home Gindl with a two-out run. Golson drove in K.C. Hobson with another single to left center to make it 5-2, chasing starter Jake Welch. Anderson De La Rosa greeted left-hander Orleny Quiroz with a two-run double to left center.

Gindl doubled home a run in the top of the sixth for a six-run cushion, the largest of the afternoon.

Jared Lakind allowed only four hits, including consecutive home runs by Melky Mesa and Carlos Franco, over his first 5 2/3 innings, but an infield single and bloop hit got him in trouble with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Skelton cashed in one run with a single to right before Lakind struck out Trapp to end the threat.

York struck for five two-out runs off Cody Eppley in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. The Revs loaded the bases on three singles. Henry Castillo smashed a double down the first base line to score two, and Sullivan launched a three-run homer to left to tie the game.

Four runs crossed the plate in the Lancaster eighth. Melvin Mercedes smashed a single off the second baseman Castillo, playing up at the edge of the grass, scoring Devon Torrence with the lead run. A second run scored on a wild pitch, and Bell drove home two more with a double to center. Ryan Dent answered half of those runs with a homer to left center in the bottom of the eighth.

Jameson McGrane (4-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win for York.

NOTES: Sandford finished the season with 74 stolen bases and has 201 in his three Barnstormers seasons...He won his second SB title in a row...Lakind finished with his 12th quality start...Lancaster threw eight quality starts in the last nine games...Gindl had two doubles in the game and finished the season with 57 extra base hits...Bell hit .333 with seven extra-base hits in his last 19 games...He drove in 10 runs...Sandford had 17 hits in his last 49 at bats (.347).

