Patriots Fall to Bees in Season Finale

Bridgewater, New Jersey- The Somerset Patriots (27-41, 69-69) dropped their final game of the 2019 season to the New Britain Bees (37-33, 72-68) by a 7-2 final Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.

New Britain jumped ahead early with three runs in the top of the second inning. A Zach Collier two-out RBI single, followed by a Brain Mayer two-run base hit gave the Bees the early 3-0 lead.

New Britain increased their advantage to 4-0 in the top of the third on a Jason Rogers (15) solo home run.

Somerset answered with a Teodoro Martinez RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. That run was matched in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Collier in the top of the sixth inning.

The Bees added two more runs in the top of the ninth on a Rando Moreno RBI single and a run-scoring error from Patriots' catcher Gabriel Bracamonte. Somerset got a run back in the bottom half of the frame on a Bracamonte RBI single, but would get no closer.

Akeel Morris (W, 8-4) earned the win after he scattered one run on five hits over seven innings. Vince Molesky (L, 3-4) allowed four runs over five innings to take the loss.

