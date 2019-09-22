Barnstormers Pull Away Late to Even Series

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution fell to the Lancaster Barnstormers 8-2 on Saturday night in front of 6,279 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The playoff-bound Revs are now 74-65 on the season including 40-29 in the second half heading into Sunday's regular season finale at 1 p.m. York starter Duke von Schamann battled through the first inning as he worked around a walk and a single in a scoreless frame, thanks to a great throw from left fielder Melky Mesa, hosing Anderson De La Rosa trying to stretch a double to end the inning.

The Revs offense jumped on the board early. Manny Marrero slapped a double to right with one out to start the threat. After Telvin Nash drew his new league record 102nd walk of the year to put two men aboard, Carlos Franco doubled to left-center with two outs to score Marrero and give York a 1-0 lead.

Lancaster tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second when Devon Torrence and K.C. Hobson executed a double steal from first and third.

After scoreless third and fourth innings, Lancaster added a run in the fifth courtesy of a De La Rosa RBI double to deep right, taking a 2-1 lead and ending von Schamann's night after 4.2 innings.

Phil Walby threw a scoreless sixth in relief for the Revs after coming on to finish the fifth inning, but the Barnstormers added another run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Greg Golson to push their lead to 3-1.

York chipped away at the Lancaster lead in the seventh as Franco came across the plate on a Dylan Rheault wild pitch, making the score 3-2.

After a scoreless eighth, Lancaster blew things open in the ninth. Destin Hood drilled a two-run home run to left, Hobson recorded a sacrifice fly with another run coming across on an error during the play, and Torrence drove home a run on an RBI ground out as part of a five-run top of the ninth, putting the game out of reach at 8-2.

Lancaster starter Connor Overton (3-5) earned the win, limiting the Revs to two runs on three hits over 6.1 innings while striking out nine. He retired 17 straight from the first into the seventh, one shy of a record against the Revs and the longest streak suffered in a game by the Revs offense since 2016.

Notes: Saturday's crowd marked the fourth of 6,000-plus this season at PeoplesBank Park, the most since having four such turnouts during the 2013 season. Nash's 102nd walk broke the previous Atlantic League single-season record shared by York's James Skelton, then with New Britain in 2017, and Bobby Hill (Newark, 2000). York righty Jake Welch (0-0, 4.38) faces Lancaster lefty Jared Lakind (7-9, 4.83) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

