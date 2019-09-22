Ducks Erase Big Deficit to Waddle off Winners; Playoffs Begin Tuesday

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 7-6 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Bethpage Ballpark in the final game of the 2019 regular season.

L.J. Mazzilli gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single to right field off Rockers starter Edwin Carl. High Point responded with a five-run second inning off Ducks starter Brendan Feldmann to take a 5-1 lead. An RBI double to left-center by Jared Mitchell and a grand slam to left field off the bat of Michael Russell did the damage.

A solo homer to right by Jared Mitchell in the third made it a five-run game, but Deibinson Romero's RBI single in the bottom of the inning trimmed the Ducks deficit to 6-2. Clint Freeman then launched a two-run home run to right in the sixth, closing the gap to two.

Long Island then tied the game at six with two runs in the eighth. Back-to-back doubles by John Apostolo and David Washington, along with a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Daniel Fields, highlighted the inning. It stayed that way until the bottom of the 10th when Washington moved to third on a sac bunt from Nick Garland and scored the winning run on a fielder's choice grounder off the bat of Fields.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Feldmann lasted four innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out four. Carl also pitched four innings, yielding two runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Myles Smith (1-1) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out three batters. Richie Shaffer (0-1) took the loss, conceding the winning run in the 10th.

Vladimir Frias led the Flock offensively with three hits, while Fields and Freeman each drove in two runs.

The Ducks begin the 2019 Atlantic League playoffs on Tuesday night when they play the Rockers in Game One of the Liberty Division Championship Series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at BB&T Point. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Left-hander Darin Downs (3-3, 2.63) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers righty John Brownell (2-0, 1.31).

After two games in North Carolina, the teams return to Long Island for Game Three on Friday, September 27. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Thunderstix, courtesy of Newsday. In addition, every time the Ducks score a run during the game, one lucky fan will win a gift card, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:10 p.m. for pre-game introductions of the two teams. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home postseason games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

