Sugar Land Skeeters Utilize All-Drone Broadcast

SUGAR LAND, TX - Below is a link to the Sugar Land Skeeters' "Game of Drones" YouTube broadcast on Sunday at Constellation Field, as they became the first professional sports team to broadcast an entire game using strictly drone footage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJxBTNw2li8

Footage may be used on all platforms with a credit to "Sugar Land Skeeters."

Due to President Donald Trump's visit Sunday to Houston with India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, flight restrictions forced the drones to remain in place for the first hour of the game. The drones went into flight at the 1-hour, 20-minute mark of the YouTube broadcast.

Three drones were flying around Constellation Field concurrently to capture the game footage from various angles. DJI Inspire 2 drones, which specialize in aerial cinematography, were used to capture the drone footage around Constellation Field. iSky Professional Drone Services provided the drones for the broadcast and had pilots set up on the roof of Constellation Field, piloting the three drones.

The Game of Drones was sponsored by Sacred Leaf of Texas and Impressive Management. For more information on the Game of Drones, please contact Sugar Land Skeeters Media Relations Coordinator Ryan Posner at rponser@sugarlandskeeters.com or 218-207-9132.

The Skeeters have clinched a 2019 postseason berth have chosen "Come and Take It" as their postseason theme, in honor of the Battle of Gonzales. Playoff tickets are on sale and people can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/playoffs to purchase tickets or for more information on playoff promotions and ticket packages

