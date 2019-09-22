Patriots Win Knocks Bees Out Of The Playoff Picture

(Bridgewater Township, NJ) - The Somerset Patriots (27-40, 69-68) defeated the New Britain Bees (36-33, 71-68) 7-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday evening to even up the three-game season-ending weekend series at a victory apiece. The loss eliminates the Bees from post-season contention in 2019 as the team was in search of its first playoff berth in the four-year history of the franchise.

New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke (3-7) was tagged with the loss after surrendering five runs on five hits in four and two-thirds innings pitched, walking one while striking out two and hitting a batter. Somerset starting pitcher Liam O'Sullivan (7-9) earned the win, allowing one run on six hits across six and one-third innings on the mound, walking and striking out three.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead versus O'Sullivan in the top half of the fifth inning courtesy of a two-out, run-scoring base knock off the bat of Jared James that plated Rando Moreno, the second rib-eye steak in as many nights for the New Britain outfielder against Somerset. The Patriots answered in a big way one half inning later taking the lead for good by sending ten batters to the plate, scoring six runs on seven hits to take a commanding 6-1 advantage, thanks to an RBI double from Alfredo Rodriguez, followed by all the other runs crossing the plate with two men away on an RBI base hit from Mike Fransoso, a single that plated a pair produced by Scott Kelly, an infield hit that also drove in a run from Will Kengor, and a wild pitch thrown by Brandon Fry. The Bees cut the deficit to 6-2 in the eighth on a ground ball to the right side off the bat of Moreno that allowed Jason Rogers to cross the plate after he walked to lead off the fame for the second time on the night, giving him a total of 84 free passes this season, second most in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The boys from the Hardware City looked to mount a miraculous comeback in the top of the ninth when James drew a walk with one down, but it was not in the cards on this Saturday night as Mike Carp bounced into a game-ending double play and the Patriots returned the favor to their Liberty division foes 24 hours after New Britain knocked Somerset out of the playoff hunt by doing the same to the Bees just one game later. Zach Collier led the way offensively with a pair of hits in defeat.

