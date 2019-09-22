Southern Maryland Falls in Season Finale

September 22, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Sugar Land, TX - The Blue Crabs 2019 season was extended a few hours due to a rain delay after the fourth inning, but the season finale swung in favor of the Sugar Land Skeeters in a 8-5 final score.

Southern Maryland struck first thanks to the team RBI leader Tony Thomas. After Edwin Garcia doubled, Thomas came to the plate with two outs to drive in Garcia, putting the Blue Crabs on top early.

Mitch Lambson (L, 3-1) got the start for the Blue Crabs on Sunday afternoon. The 2019 American Association Pitcher of the Year, Lambson, began his Blue Crabs career with 23 straight innings with out an earned run, but allowed a pair of Skeeters to score in the bottom of the first inning.

After a delay in the fourth, Lambson would exit the game and the Skeeters plated four runs off of the Blue Crabs bullpen over the next few innings as Sugar Land took a 6-3 lead into the seventh.

The Blue Crabs kept chipping away. In the top of the seventh Mike Falsetti hit his first triple of the season to bring in a run and Kent Blackstone kept it going with an RBI single to bring Falsetti home.

Southern Maryland's come back efforts came up just short in the ninth, handing the Skeeters a 8-5 victory in the final Crabs game of the season. The Blue Crabs finished the second half with a 33-37 record, and with a season record of 59-81. The Blue Crabs have now missed the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.